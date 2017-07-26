Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was pleased with Alvaro Morata's cameo in the 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (25 July) but stressed the Spain international must be allowed time to 'adapt' to life with the Premier League champions.

Morata was afforded 26 minutes against the Bundesliga giants and helped set up Michy Batshuayi to score in the dying embers of the clash in Singapore.

Conte believes the former Real Madrid forward, who met his new teammates just two days before the clash against Carlo Ancelotti's side, should be encouraged by his display but has much to learn before he fully understands how the Blues operate.

"We must give him time to adapt to our way of football," Conte was quoted as saying by The Independent."He should be pleased with his performance.

"It's not easy to talk about the impact of Alvaro because he's only been with us two days and he needs to work and find his feet and understand our idea of football. He showed a great will and for us he's a great buy."

Conte has already spent £132m this summer but has told the Chelsea board that his squad is still short in a number of areas. The Italian was believed to be irritated by Chelsea's approach to the transfer market, but the Telegraph report that the Blues board will appease Conte by taking their spending to £250m this summer.

Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk, Juventus defender Alex Sandro, Inter Milan star Antonio Candreva and Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente are all on Conte's radar, while the Times report that Fluminese attacker and mooted Manchester United target Richarlison is also of interest to the former Italy manager, who made no bones about Chelsea's need for further additions.

"We are a great club but we are in a moment where we can't make a mistake — we need to improve our squad," Conte said. "We are 16 players without the goalkeepers and we face four competitions. We need more players."