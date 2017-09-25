Amanda Holden's plunging neckline has attracted the most viewer complaints of 2017, according to Ofcom.

The 46-year-old Britain's Got Talent judge – who loves experimenting with different stage outfits – shocked viewers back in June when she appeared on the family Saturday night show in a gown that was cut down to her navel, revealing most of her chest and back.

The evening dress by British fashion designer Julien Macdonald cost £11,250, but received 216 complaints within 48 hours of Holden wearing it on TV.

Even though the show came to the end of its run at the beginning of summer, angry viewers have continued to voice their disapproval to the regulator about Holden's revealing outfit, with 663 complaints made about it over the past three months.

The figure trumps the amount of complaints received after this year's Comic Relief in March when Russell Brand swore and Vic Reeves flashed a fake penis before the 9pm watershed.

Holden showed no remorse about her choice of offending evening attire on the BGT semi-final, telling The Sun: "Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so, I really do. I haven't done my job if they aren't."

On an Instagram post where she is pictured wearing the dress, she wrote: "Flattered to be wearing @julienmacdonald for @Bgt Show 4! Shoes @jimmychoo Jewels @hsternofficial Styling @angiesmithstyle 'It is always better to be slightly under-dressed' - Coco Chanel".

Many of her fans defended her choice of outfit, with one person commenting: "Love it, keep standing up for yourself".

Another wrote: "Thank you @noholdenback for being such an awesome role model to girl and women in showing them that they can be proud to be women and dress up and look pretty. The female body is one of natures most beautiful gifts, and being proud of it and showing that it is your own and not something to be ashamed of should be praised!!! ❤️"

But once the show was aired, many people took to Twitter to express their shock, with one person writing: "Totally inappropriate dress for a family show Amanda Holden #BGT Just because you can doesn't mean you should! #havesomeclass".

Another disappointed viewer said: "A family show, kids watch. Tell Amanda Holden to dress better and not look like she's walking the streets later. #BritainsGotTalent".

Ofcom decided not to look into the matter despite the overwhelming amount of complaints, and claimed that Holden's choice of outfit "would not have exceeded most viewers' expectations".