A 17-year-old teenager has died following an amateur boxing match in Ripley.

Ed Bilbey collapsed in a ring at Post Mill Centre in South Normanton, Derbyshire, after finishing the match on Friday evening (24 March).

Police arrived at the scene at about 10.17am following reports a youth had collapsed in the ring.

The boxer was taken to Kingsmill Hospital and died there shortly after.

One of three in the "Bilbey brothers" set, talented sportsman was well known in the amateur circuit in his county.

He boxed at the Somercotes Elite Boxing Academy based at Shinfields Gym, which is ran by Ed's mother's partner, Mike Shinfield.

"There were no signs (beforehand) that anything was wrong at all," said Shinfield to The Mirror, who attended the match.

"People were stunned – and then everyone was asked to leave. I've been in the game 50 years and nothing like this has ever happened.

"Eddie was a brilliant lad, clean living… he was 100% fit. It's a mystery," he added.

Tributes have poured in for the teenager on social media.

"Gutted. Can't believe I woke to this news. An awesome talented lad and a honour to have known you. Keep fighting up there," said one friend on Facebook.

Another wrote: "Thank you for being my trainer, thank you for being my cornerman, thank you for being my friend."

"At this stage, there don't appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding this death," said a police spokesperson.

"If you were at the tournament and have any footage of the bout or information that might help, please contact Detective Sergeant Debbie Yoxall on 101, quoting incident number 1162 of March 24."

Scott Marsden, a 14-year-old kickboxer from Leeds, died after collapsing in a fight after a national competition just ten days before Bilbey's death.

He died after the match in Leeds Infirmary.