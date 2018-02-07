A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 6, 2018 at 11:52am PST

Britney Spears has sent her followers into a spin with her latest Instagram snap of herself clad in red lingerie.

The 36-year-old pop singer shared the throwback snap without a caption with her 18.6 million fans. It shows her seductively peering into the camera while dressed in a matching red lace lingerie set, accessorised with an elegant pair of earrings and a necklace.

The star's trademark blonde hair was styled in a bouncy blow dry. She sported a flawless matte makeup look.

The mother-of-two sent her loyal followers wild with the shot, with one person commenting: "Pure angel as always. Huge inspiration."

While another said: "Wow so beautiful."

A third added: "You are so amazingly beautiful."

The snap came after Spears declared her love for her personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari in a romantic picture of the pair in gym clothing in front of a waterfall.

Her fans could not contain their happiness for the usually low-key couple. One person gushed: "Beautiful and happy couple Wish you all the best!!!!! ❤❤," while another said: "keep doing you doll!!! You've never looked so happy!!!"

Spears announced on Instagram that she would be taking her Piece Of Me show to the UK later this year.

Attempting a British accent, she said: "I would like nothing more but a sip of milk at the moment." Her first stop will be Brighton Pride on 4 August and fans have already crashed the official website in a scurry to get tickets.

The Toxic hitmaker has just finished up her Las Vegas residency where she performed 250 shows between December 2013 and New Year's Eve 2017.