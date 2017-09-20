Amazon accidentally sent out some confusing emails to a number of customers on Tuesday (19 September) notifying them that someone had bought an item off their baby registry. However, many of those who received the emails were not pregnant, did not have a baby registry or had plans to even have a baby.

The email from the Amazon Baby Registry Team featured a diapered child crawling across the top followed by the words: "A gift is on the way". It also invited the recipient to view their "Thank You List" and keep track of the gifts that had been purchased for them.

"PS: Remember some Gifters like when it's still a surprise," the email continued.

While some people questioned whether the email seemed to be a phishing attempt, others who did click through said they were taken to a broken webpage. A few people, who did have a registry, told they were led to a page that said no items had been purchased.

Many took to social media to voice their bewilderment and, in some cases, anger over the "incredibly insensitive blunder."

"I have no baby registry on @amazon or @amazonregistry. No one sent a gift. Did IVF w/ had two miscarriages. This is salt on the wound," one person tweeted.

Other people joked that the retail giant knew more about their fertility status and plans before they did. One person tweeted: "I can't wait to see what I'm getting from the @amazon baby registry I don't have for the child I'm not carrying!"

Amazon blamed the inadvertent emails over a "technical glitch." An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement: "We apologize for any confusion this may have caused," noting that all affected customers will be notified.