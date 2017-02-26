British boxer Amir Khan has settled on terms for a 'superfight' against eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao. The two fighters both took to social media in the early hours of Sunday morning (26 February) to confirm that they will lock horns in a high-profile clash on 23 April.

"My team and I have agreed terms with Manny Pacquiao and his team for a super fight #pacquiaokhan #April23rd," Khan tweeted.

Pacquiao said: "Negotiations between Team Pacquiao and Team Khan have come to terms for the April 23 bout as this is what the fans wanted. #PacquiaoKhan."

The Times first claimed earlier this week that a verbal agreement had been reached for Khan to face Pacquiao in the United Kingdom on 20 May, with Bolton's Macron Stadium and the Manchester Arena cited as potential venues.

Those reports were swiftly dismissed as "complete and total b******t by Top Rank chief executive Bob Arum, although 'Pacman' himself later revealed that negotiations were indeed ongoing.

While neither camp has yet confirmed a location, it is likely that the bout will be staged in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Arum admitted earlier this week that his charge was "determined to explore" the validity of a lucrative offer from Dubai which he described as involving "an insane amount of money".

Khan reportedly revealed on Snapchat that venues in the UK, Dubai and the US were currently being looked at, with a decision expected to be reached within the next couple of days.

Khan's long-term hopes of securing a fight of this magnitude were significantly boosted a fortnight ago, when he comfortably triumphed ahead of IBF welterweight titleholder Kell Brook and undefeated light-welterweight champion Terence Crawford in a Twitter poll run by Pacquiao to determine who fans wanted to see him face next in the UAE.

Former Australian Olympian Jeff Horn, who was hoping to entertain the Filipino great in Brisbane in the spring, finished bottom with only 7% of the vote.

Pacquiao, a Philippines Congressman since 2010, initially stepped away from boxing after winning his trilogy clash with Timothy Bradley in April 2016 as he sought to focus solely on politics ahead of his election to the senate. However, he quickly returned to the ring in November and reclaimed the WBO welterweight title with a straightforward unanimous decision victory over Jessie Vargas in Las Vegas.

2004 Olympic silver medalist and former unified light-welterweight champion Khan's last outing came last May, when he jumped up two divisions to middleweight and fought bravely against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez before being emphatically knocked out in the sixth round. He subsequently underwent surgery on a long-running hand problem before talks regarding an eagerly anticipated domestic clash against Brook collapsed amid a public disagreement over the purse split.