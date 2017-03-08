Barcelona star Andre Gomes is ready to return to action for the second leg of the Champions League last 16 against Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night (9 March) after missing the 5-0 win over Celta Vigo due to illness. However, manager Luis Enrique has left Denis Suarez and third keeper Jordi Masip out of his 18-man squad alongside injured duo Jeremy Mathieu and Aleix Vidal.

The La Liga giants need an historic comeback to avoid elimination from the European competition after they suffered an humiliating 4-0 defeat to Unai Emery's side in the reverse fixture at the Parc des Princes last month.

But Barcelona arrive at the second leg with renewed hope after having won their following four La Liga games to move to the top of the table, one point ahead of Real Madrid despite Los Blancos still have one game in hand. Furthermore, they have scored 11 goals in the last two matches while the 5-0 win over Celta on Saturday was arguably their best performance of the campaign.

Andre Gomes missed that encounter due to illness but Barcelona have now confirmed that he is available to face PSG after having been included in Luis Enrique's 18-man squad alongside Lionel Messi and CO.

Luis Enrique has been forced to leave Denis Suarez and third keeper Masip out of his squad as he only has two injuries in Mathieu and long-term casualty Aleix Vidal.

"Luis Enrique has announced the squad of 18 that will be looking to do something that's never been done before at this stage of the competition. The name of André Gomes in place of Denis Suárez is the only change with respect to the one that beat Celta 5-0 at the weekend. The Galician midfielder will have to sit this one out along with Jordi Masip, while Jeremy Mathieu and Aleix Vidal continue to recover from their respective ankle injuries," Barcelona have confirmed on their official website.

Gomes started in the first leg against PSG but is not expected to make the line-up on Wednesday night as Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Rafinha Alcantara impressed in a new 3-4-3 formation against Celta. Furthermore, captain Andres Iniesta came off the bench in that game in that game and should start ahead of any of those four midfielders as Barcelona search for an historic comeback.