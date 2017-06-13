Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has confirmed that he will rejoin the Blues this summer after spending the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 21-year-old defender joined Chelsea in the summer of 2014 and made three first-team appearances in his debut season before being loaned out to the Bundesliga club at the start of the 2015/16 campaign. Christensen's three appearances for the Blues earned him a Premier League and League Cup winner's medal.

The Denmark international has been impressive during his time in the Bundesliga and has established himself as the first choice centre-back under Monchengladbach manager Dieter Hecking. He has made 82 appearances for the German club in the last two campaigns while scoring seven goals.

Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl indicated that they are interested in signing the defender on a permanent basis from Chelsea, but it remains uncertain with Antonio Conte ready to give him a chance with the Blues senior team during pre-season. The defender is yet to hold talks with the Italian manager, but has previously stated that playing regular first-team football is his main objective.

"I will join up with Chelsea on July 7th. I haven't talked to Conte yet," Christensen said, as quoted by the Express.

"I have talked to the sporting director and all those responsible for getting the players set up with a flat and what else belongs to them.

"The sports director says the plan is that I meet like all the others and go through the preseason," the Danish defender added.

The Premier League champions have Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Kurt Zouma as their options in central defence at the moment and have been linked with a move for Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci. Conte is keen to strengthen at the back this summer following the departure of John Terry; while there has also been talk about a possible loan deal for Zouma.