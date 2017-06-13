Liverpool are edging closer towards completing a deal to sign Mohamed Salah from AS Roma.

The 24-year-old is a transfer target for the Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who looks to strengthen his side's attack as the Merseyside club return to the Champions League. Liverpool saw a £28m ($35.4m) bid rejected by the Italian outfit for the talented winger.

Roma owner James Pallotta earlier insisted that the two clubs were yet to reach an agreement for the star winger. According to the Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Salah had expressed his desire to leave Roma after the end of the season. Liverpool and the Giallorossi are set to agree a fee close to €40m (£35.5m, $44.7m).

Egypt suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tunisia in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. The report claims that Salah could join the Reds after his commitment with the national side and the deal is expected to be completed as early as this week.

The Independent reports that Roma are more likely to see Salah in June in order to comply with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The Serie A outfit are under financial strain and the sale of Salah would help them ease the pressure.

Salah came close to joining Liverpool in January 2014, when Brendan Rodgers was in charge at Anfield. However, the winger snubbed advances from the Reds and decided to join Chelsea after the Blues' former manager Jose Mourinho convinced him to make a switch to Stamford Bridge.

The attacker struggled at Chelsea and his short spell in the Premier League ended in disappointment. He had loan spells at Fiorentina and Roma and signed for the latter on a permanent transfer last summer.

Liverpool have already agreed a deal to sign Dominic Solanke on a free transfer. He will join Klopp's side after his Chelsea contract expires on 30 June.

Salah has been in fine form for the Italian capital club last season, scoring 15 goals and registering 13 assists in 31 Serie A appearances. Should the winer join Liverpool in the coming days, he is set to become the Reds' second signing of the summer transfer window.