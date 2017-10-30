Andres Iniesta will miss the Champions League trip to Olympiakos on Tuesday night (31 October) with the Barcelona captain remaining on the sidelines alongside Arda Turan, Aleix Vidal, Ousmane Dembele and Rafinha Alcantara.

Gerard Pique is also out due to suspension but Thomas Vermaelen and Javier Mascherano have returned to Ernesto Valverde's 20-man travelling squad after both centre-backs missed the 2-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday [28 October] due to injury and illness.

Furthermore, the Barcelona boss has also promoted goalkeeper Adrian Ortola and 19-year-old midfielder Carles Aleña from the second team to complete his squad.

"For this match, the Barça coach will not be able to count on the suspended Gerard Piqué or the injured Ousmane Dembélé, Rafinha, Aleix Vidal, Arda and Iniesta" the Catalans confirmed in the club official website.

"However, Vermaelen's medical discharge has been received and Mascherano (without medical discharge) travels, as do two players from Barça B, Ortolá and Aleñá."

Iniesta missed the weekend victory over Athletic where goals from Lionel Messi and Paulinho gave Barcelona all three points to remain at the top of La Liga table, four points ahead of Valencia eight over Real Madrid, who lost at Girona.

The captain suffered an injury to his left thigh before the game and it is still uncertain whether he will recover in time for the crucial visit of Sevilla on Saturday (4 November).

Meanwhile, the return of Vermaelen and Mascherano will be especially welcomed by Valverde in the absence of Pique after red card during the 3-1 victory over Olympiakos at the Nou Camp in the first group game played between the sides on 18 October.

Barcelona, who have won their previous three games in the Champions League, will progress to the last 16 if the beat the Greek side and Sporting Lisbon fail to beat Juventus in the other clash in Group D. They will also qualify if they draw and Juve win in the Portuguese capital.

Valverde is expected to make some changes in his line-up at the Karaiskakis Stadium ahead of the clash with Sevilla.