Andrew Robertson has edged closer to becoming Liverpool's third summer signing after he departed Hull City's warm weather training camp in Portugal to finalise his move to Anfield. Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah are the Reds' two new arrivals thus far from Chelsea and AS Roma respectively.

Jurgen Klopp has made signing a left-back a priority this summer with James Milner and the out-of-favour Alberto Moreno his only options at the moment. The former was moved from his preferred midfield position to provide cover for the latter, who has failed to meet expectations under the German manager.

Robertson is expected to provide competition to Milner and his imminent arrival could signal the end of Moreno's Liverpool career. The Spaniard has been scouted by a number of clubs abroad and it will be a matter of interested clubs meeting the Reds' valuation said to be around the £20m ($26.1m) mark.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool have agreed a fee of around £8m with Hull and are expected to complete the move in the coming days. The 23-year-old was with the Tigers at a pre-season training campa in Portugal, but is believed to have left to complete his impending move to Merseyside.

Robertson made 33 appearances in the Premier League as the Tigers were relegated last season and will provide Klopp with a stable option in the left side of defence. Liverpool were linked with other players – Leicester City's Ben Chilwell and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon - to fill the left-back spot, but have picked the Scotland international after it was clear that their other targets were not available.

Klopp recently admitted that the Reds could switch to secondary targets if they are unable to reach agreements for their primary options. The German coach was talking in the aftermath of reports suggesting Bundesliga club Red Bull Leipzig had rejected Liverpool's club-record offer of £57m for midfielder Naby Keita.