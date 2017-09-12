Android Oreo recently launched for a variety of Google Pixel and Nexus smartphones and tablets, but as with almost every major software update there have been a few teething issues.

The latest bug, which was first reported by Google's official Pixel and Pixel XL User Community, appears to entirely disable mobile data on selected phones once the user's data limit has been reached.

While the data cap is technically a part of Android 8.0's feature list to ensure users can avoid bill shock for out-of-allowance data charges, the system doesn't seem to take into account any network plans that offer prorated data for certain applications.

In the UK, for example, Three offers inclusive streaming for Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud for customers on certain plans. US network T-Mobile introduced a similar scheme called "Netflix on Us" just last week.

The first person to post about the issue notes that their network plan includes prorated WhatsApp usage, but they were left unable to use the app after hitting their data cap following the Oreo update.

Both Google Pixel, Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X owners with the Oreo update installed later confirmed that the bug was impacting multiple users.

Thankfully, Google is already working on a fix. A Pixel Community Manager named Orrin responded with the following in the same group:

"Wanted to let you all know that we are aware and the team has been looking into the issue of getting the 'mobile data has run out' notification. This is a high priority and the team is working towards a fix. For those landing on this thread, please include your location and the carrier that you have."

Orrin did not confirm when the fix will be rolled out, but considering the scale of the bug it may be sooner rather than later - or at least before the launch of Google's second-generation Pixel smartphones rumoured for an October reveal.