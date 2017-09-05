Android's annual marquee update is here! As of 21 August, Pixel and some Nexus smartphone owners have been able to sample Google's latest Oreo-flavoured OS refresh, but it won't be long before other Android devices get to wave goodbye to Nougat.

Version 8.0 offers a cavalcade of features, such as app notification counters, picture-in-picture mode for videoholics, reworked emojis and temporary "Instant Apps". Google is also talking up its under-the-hood tweaks too, with the aim of significantly improving battery efficiency in the long term.

If you own Google's first-generation of Pixel phones and the Nexus 5X and 6P you can take a bite of Oreo already by downloading an over-the-air update (or manually via this link - backup your data if you're a novice at this stuff).

But what about this year's top flagships, such as the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, HTC U11, OnePlus 5, and so many, many more?

Below is a list of all the smartphones from the industry's most notable manufacturers which are officially confirmed to be receiving Android Oreo.

We'll also be updating this list as more of Android's elite jump on the Oreo bandwagon, so be sure to bookmark this page if your phone isn't on the list.

Android Oreo update: BlackBerry

Nothing from BlackBerry licensee TCL just yet. The BlackBerry KeyOne should be a shoo-in though.

Android Oreo update: Essential

The new kid of the block will almost certainly receive Oreo considering Android's co-creator Andy Rubin is behind Essential's PH-1. No confirmation or date just yet though.

Android Oreo update: Google

The easy answer here is everything after the last generation of Nexus devices. You can also bet your house on Google releasing its second-generation Pixel phones with Oreo running out of the box.

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6P

Google Pixel 2 (rumoured for October)

Google Pixel 2 XL (rumoured for October)

Android Oreo update: HTC

HTC has confirmed that its squeezable 2017 flagship, the U11, will be updated to Android Oreo in Q4 2017. HTC U Ultra and HTC 10 users will also receive the update at a later date.

HTC U11

HTC U Ultra

HTC 10

Android Oreo update: Huawei

Huawei doesn't have the best track record when it comes to update support, or timeliness of updates for that matter, but Google has confirmed Oreo will reach some of the Chinese giant's phones. P10, P10 Plus and Mate 9 are the most likely candidates, as well as the upcoming Mate 10.

Huawei's trendy millennial-targeting Honor brand is similarly lax on updates, but Honor 9 owners should get lucky at least.

Android Oreo update: LG

Another manufacturer confirmed by Google, LG's recently revealed V30 and G6 are both getting the update. Keep your eyes peeled towards the end of the year, or early 2018.

LG V30

LG G6

Android Oreo update: Motorola (Lenovo)

Motorola phones usually fare really well when it comes to major Android updates, although nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Android Oreo update: Nokia (HMD Global)

All of them! HMD Global has confirmed that every member of its Nokia-revival project that runs Android will get a taste of Oreo in the near future.

Nokia 3

Nokia 5

Nokia 6

Nokia 8

Android Oreo update: OnePlus

OnePlus 3 and 3T owners will be glad to hear that their flagship-killers will get Oreo. OnePlus 5 has yet to be fully confirmed, but OnePlus is making a big Oreo rollout push before the end of 2017. It's latest phone will 100% be among them.

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 5

Android Oreo update: Samsung

Unsurprisingly, Google has confirmed that some Samsung phones will receive the Oreo update, but that's about it. The South Korean giant's previous form with update rollouts makes us think a Q1 2018 release is likely. As for the devices, Sammobile, which is usually fairly accurate with predictions, lists a bunch of Samsung phones it thinks will make the cut - the most obvious of which being this year's Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and Galaxy Note 8.

Android Oreo update: Sony Xperia

Deep breath...