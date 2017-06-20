Andy Murray is to donate his prize money from this week's Aegon Championships at Queen's Club to the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The world no.1 has won the title three times since 2013 and will be in action once again this week as part of his final preparations for Wimbledon.

Murray previously donated his 2013 winnings to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea. According to the Independent, tournament organisers have confirmed the Scot is now poised to make another contribution to the victims of last week's tragedy that saw at least 79 people killed or left missing presumed dead and hundreds lose their homes in north Kensington, just over two miles from the Queen's Club courts.

Murray is set to earn £347,000 ($439,688) if he wins the competition for the sixth time overall.

Many names from the world of sport have vowed to help the victims of last week's tragedy. Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, born in Spain but a London resident since the age of 16, is to donate £50 for every minute he plays at the Under-21 European Championships in Poland. Spain are favourites to win the competition and the Gunners' full-back started and completed Saturday's (17 June) opening match against Macedonia.

Spain will play five matches in all if they reach the final, with Bellerin's contribution set to rise to £22,500 if he remains ever-present in the side over the next 10 days.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has also made a "substantial" donation, while Southampton's Ryan Bertrand has offered to help rehouse victims to ensure they remain in the W11 postcode area.