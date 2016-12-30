Andy Murray ended a sensational 2016 with a surprise defeat to David Goffin at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Murray, 29, ends the year top of the men's ATP world rankings having knocked Novak Djokovic off top spot in November. But in the first match of the new season, he fell to a 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 defeat with Belgian Goffin recording his first-ever win over the Scot on Thursday (30 December).

Goffin had never even taken a set off Murray in their previous five encounters but progresses to the final where he will take on either Rafael Nadal or Milos Raonic. Murray will take on one of the two in a third-place play-off.

Murray can rest easy however having ended 2016 as Wimbledon and Olympic champion, including securing his status as the best in the world.

His 24-match unbeaten run will also remain intact given the Abu Dhabi event only qualifies as an exhibition tournament.

Murray will now continue his preparations towards the Australian Open, which begins on 16 January in Melbourne. He will kick-start 2017 at the Doha Open, playing in the competition for the first time since 2014 having opted for the Hopman Cup the previous two years.