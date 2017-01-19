Andy Murray will take on Sam Querrey in the third round of the 2017 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday (20 January).

Where to watch live

The game is set to start at 3am GMT. Live coverage of the game is available on British Eurosport and Eurosport 1. Live scores and radio commentary is available on the official Australian Open site.

Overview

Murray cruised through his second round tie against Andrey Rublev, which he won in straight sets 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 to set up a third round clash against the big serving American. The Scot is chasing his first Australian Open title after losing in the finals on five occasions, and his task was made a little easier after his main rival Novak Djokovic suffered a shock second round loss against Denis Istomin on Thursday.

Murray looked to have suffered an ankle injury during his win over the Russian, but calmed fears after the game and confirmed that it was fine, with just a little soreness. The world number one could come up against Roger Federer in the quarter-finals if the Swiss wins his remaining two matches, one of which is against 10th seed Tomas Berdych.

Similarly, Querrey also cruised past his second round opponent Alex De Minaur in straight sets, but needed a fourth set in his first round clash against Quentin Halys of France. The world number 32 has already knocked out one Murray brother in this year's tournament when him and partner Donald Young beat number two seeded doubles team of Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in straight sets

Betting odds

Murray win: 1/33

1/33 Querrey win: 10

Head-to-head

The pair have faced each other on seven occasions with Murray holding a 6-1 advantage over Querrey. Their last meeting came in the Davis Cup World Group first round clash between Great Britain and the United States when Murray won 7-6, 6-7, 6-1, 6-3.