Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic believes Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong have already shown they have a bright future at the club after impressing senior players during training.

17-year-old Gomes is regarded as one of the club's brightest young prospects having already been handed opportunities in the first-team. The playmaker became United's youngest ever player since the great Duncan Edwards when he came off the bench to replace Wayne Rooney in United's last game of the season last term against Crystal Palace, before providing an exciting cameo off the bench in the club's FA Cup fourth round victory over Yeovil Town in January.

Chong meanwhile has impressed in a series of appearances for the club's youth ranks since returning from a serious injury that sidelined him for 10 months, making his debut for Ricky Sbragia's Under-23 side in January with Jose Mourinho watching on from the stands that evening.

The Netherlands youth international was also United's stand out player in an otherwise disappointing team performance against Liverpool in the Uefa Youth League last week.

Chong has had opportunities to join Gomes in first-team training, according to Matic, who believes it is important the young duo continue to work hard when given the opportunities to train alongside senior members of the squad.

"They are good players," Matic in United's programme prior to the 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday [25 February], the Daily Mail reports.

"They are still very young but they show every time they train with us that Manchester United has a good future. I remember when I was young how important it was to train with the best players and I hope they will continue like this."

Gomes was a member of the first-team squad for the recent FA Cup victory over Huddersfield Town and will have hopes to make the manager's 18 for the quarter-final clash against Brighton on 17 March.