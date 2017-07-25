Paramedics were called to a street in east London after a man fell victim to an acid attack, it has been reported.

Witnesses said a blue tarpaulin was erected in Roman Road, Bethnal Green, to shield the victim who was being attended to, the Daily Mail said.

Images on social media appear to show a shirtless man surrounded by police and medics as he pours water over his face.

There is another man without a shirt who was pictured sitting on the kerb apparently being checked over by ambulance workers.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said they were investigating a 'noxious substance' incident in the area but could not comment further.

There has been a spate of acid attacks in the British capital, which have more than doubled between 2014 and 2016.

One of the most recent occurred in Dagenham after a man was robbed in his own home. In another recent incident in Bow, east London, acid was sprayed onto the stomach of a pregnant woman

