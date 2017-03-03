Geordie duo Ant and Dec were brought down to earth by the Prince of Wales when they accepted their OBEs in Buckingham Palace in January.

The 68-year-old heir to the throne felt comfortable enough with the I'm A Celeb hosts to give them a telling them off over drinking too much on their recent trip to Scotland, according to The Sun.

While filming their ITV documentary, When Ant & Dec Met The Prince last year, Charles noticed how the pair raided the mini-bar.

Since filming finished, the entertainment duo – who are ambassador for The Prince's Trust – received their prestigious awards at the royal residence in London.

The Sun reported that Ant said: "He said to us, 'Have you got all of the documentary?' And I said yes, I particularly liked staying in Scotland and the room service and he said, 'Oh yes, I bet you did', because we had a few too many wines. But he was lovely."

He added: "We went to the Palace then we went for a lovely posh lunch. Both our mams were there and our family, close friends and management who have helped us through the years. It was a really nice, civilised celebration."

This weekend's Saturday Night Takeaway sees Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field join the pair for this year's first I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Me Ear game.

Brendan O'Carroll will serve as this week's guest announcer while Stephen Mulhern takes the presenters back through time to Ancient Egypt in another round of Ant versus Dec. It will of course feature the next instalment of the show's hit sketch, The Missing Crown Jewel, whereby Emilia Fox is one step closer to identifying the famous thief.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs at 7pm on ITV tomorrow night (4 March).