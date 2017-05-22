Anthony Joshua has expressed a desire to appear on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather's proposed fight with Conor McGregor and says a bout between the boxing icon and UFC champion would be "legendary".

A deal between McGregor and Mayweather seems to be edging closer, with "Money" saying a fight with the Irishman is the only one that "makes sense" to him. McGregor claimed that he signed a contract a few days ago and called on Mayweather to do the same, and Joshua, 27, believes a bout between the pair will be one for the ages.

"Get me on the undercard," Joshua was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "That's legendary, that fight will go down in history. It will be part of history."

Joshua seems to hold a great deal of respect for McGregor and Mayweather, who wants to bring the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion to his boxing club in Nevada. The former five-division world champion is a huge admirer of Joshua, who wrote his name into boxing folklore when he knocked out Wladimir Klitschko, and thinks a few minor "tweaks" could improve him even further.

Joshua almost went the distance with Klitschko before knocking him out in the penultimate round at the 02 Arena in April, but Mayweather thinks the 2012 Olympic gold medalist could have ended the fight in three.

"I've got the utmost respect but, you know, we've got to bring him over to the Mayweather boxing club," Mayweather said. "We're going to tighten that defence up real, real sharp. Real, real slick.

"We're not trying to move the trainers out the way, but there's certain things we've got to tweak. His last fight it went what, eight or nine? Eleven? Well, you know, it could have went three."