WBA (Super), IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua believes there are some notable differences between him and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Joshua (19-0 record in boxing) is set to defend his titles in Cardiff against Kubrat Pulev on 28 October in a fight that has already become the fastest-selling event with 70,000 tickets sold.

Should he win that fight, Joshua can expect to face WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (38-0 record in boxing) in a title unification bout, who himself is in action as he defends his belt against Bermane Stiverne on 4 November.

Joshua, who has long been compared to Tyson, can solidify his legacy by unifying the belts and continuing his impressive run. However, the 27-year-old believes there are some key differences between him and the former heavyweight champion.

For one, Joshua believes he has more heart than Tyson as he came back from a knockdown to defeat Wladimir Klitschko in April. The second is that Joshua feels he breaks people inside the ring while Tyson had already won before the fights had begun.

"I can take people to the trenches and I can turn it into a fight about heart, but I want to show my finesse and Mike Tyson wasn't known for his heart, he was known for his technique, he was known for how great he was on the inside," Joshua said, as quoted on Sky Sports.

"A lot of fighters aren't known just for being sluggers and stuff. They are known for being great fighters and that's where I'm trying to get to. That's why I don't call myself the greatest or the most feared fighter, or this or that, because I know I'm going to get to that. But I know I've got bags of heart and I'm willing to go through it to get to that.

"People think they can come and beat me. Mike Tyson broke his opponents before they got in the ring, I break them in the ring."