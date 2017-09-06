Anthony Joshua has vowed to show he is the undisputed "king of the boxing" when he takes Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff next month.

The Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital will host Joshua's first fight since he stopped Vladimir Klitschko in 11 rounds at Wembley, with the Briton looking to defend his WBA and IBF belts. Pulev might not be a household name in the same category as Klitschko, but Joshua is aware of the challenges the 36-year-old might pose when the pair meet on 28 October.

"I think he's very very talented," he told Sky Sports. "He's an Olympic bronze medalist which shows his pedigree. He's a star in his own country, he's like a king in Bulgaria. He'll want to give a good account of himself.

"No matter what I watch on YouTube they always seem to bring 30% more when they come to face me in the ring. I've got to be prepared for a hungry and ferocious Pulev."

Joshua was floored by Klitschko's right at Wembley but recovered to secure a 19th consecutive win and retain the IBF world title he first won in April 2016. Ahead of the fight against Pulev, the 27-year-old said he was eager to start on the front foot and impose his rhythm on the fight, using the same heavy combinations that rattled Klitschko at the end of April.

"I think he matches jab for jab and leans back in the eastern European style," explained the Watford-born fighter. "I'll have to show him I'm the bully in the ring, and I'm the king of boxing. If I can, I'd like to secure my 20th victory with my 20th knockout."

The Bulgarian, who is the mandatory challenger for the IBF crown, took on the Ukrainian for the same belt in 2014 in Hamburg but was knocked out in the fifth round. However, that remains Pulev's only defeat in 26 professional bouts and Joshua is determined not to underestimate his opponent, known as "The Cobra".

"He had Wladimir going at one stage when he fought him and people forget that," Joshua said. "I've got to be grounded. I'm defending the world title and it's a serious business. I think Cardiff will be great. Normally America had all the glitz and glamour but now these fights are happening in the UK so that's good and some of the money is going to charities as well."