Anne Marie Waters, who has previously called Islam "evil" has been allowed to stand for the leadership of UKIP.

The former Labour activist also founded the pressure group, Sharia Watch.

A divisive figure within the party, some UKIP members have warned they may quit if she is allowed to enter the leadership race.

The UKIP National Executive Committee, which vets all would-be candidates, has allowed her to stand.

The leadership contest was sparked by the resignation of Paull Nuttall who stepped down after a disappointing general election result in June.

Over the next few weeks, party members will be sent ballot papers to vote for their next leader which will be announced at the annual conference in Torquay on the 29th and 30th of September.

The former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has warned against the party going down an anti-Islam path, he said: "If UKIP goes down the route of being a party that is anti the religion of Islam, then frankly it's finished".

Waters was previously blocked from standing and has received backing from former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.

Her plans include a ban on the burka, the closure of all sharia councils and a temporary freeze on all immigration

Full list of UKIP leadership candidates:

Henry Bolton

David Coburn

Jane Collins

David Kurten

Marion Mason

Aidan Powlesland

John Rees-Evans

Ben Walker

Anne Marie Waters

Peter Whittle