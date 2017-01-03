Follow all the deals in the January window through our dedicated transfer page

Antoine Griezmann has insisted he is happy at Atletico Madrid following renewed reports linking him with a big money move to Manchester United. The Frenchman said he is tired about being questioned about his future as his sole focus is repaying Los Colchoneros – for the great trust in him since his arrival to the club from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2014.

The 25-year-old star put an end to those speculations last summer after signing a new deal at Atletico Madrid until 2021, setting his release clause at €100m (£84.6m, $104.1m).

But reports about his future away from Atletico have not ceased amid growing interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea to lure him to the Premier League.

Griezman himself did little to dampen such debate after admitting, earlier in the season, he would like to play alongside French teammate Paul Pogba at club level in the future.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Griezmann said: "I always ask Paul Pogba about Manchester United. I think they are a huge club with a really good infrastructure. I ask Paul about some of the players and if they are really that good, or if Jose Mourinho is really that good. You hear a lot of things about Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain but right now I don't see me moving to a new club. But it would be awesome to play alongside Paul one day."

On 1 January, The Times reported that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is ready to lure both Griezmann and his teammate Saul Niguez ahead of next season by meeting their release clauses in a £145m raid.

But when asked by AS how long he will continue at the Vicente Calderon, following speculation linking him to some of the top European clubs, Griezmann replied: "I do not like this question, I do not like these kind of questions about my future because players like Cristiano (Ronaldo), (Lionel) Messi or (Gareth) Bale are not asked about what is going to happen next year and where they will be playing. That's why I do not like to be asked about it either. I am happy and enjoying at Atletico, do not ask me more about my future."

"I am very happy at Atletico, I am proud to play for this fans, with these teammates and with this manager. I am trying to give back the Atletico people the trust and affection that they have always shown in me. I want to score goals and make the people enjoy.