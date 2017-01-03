Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Marcus Rashford still has a key role in his plans at Old Trafford convincing him not to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer last summer after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired. The former Juventus and Barcelona striker has been in fine form in the first half of the season and has already scored 18 goals in all competitions.

Ibrahimovic has started in 19 league games, while he has five starts his name in the Europa League and the EFL Cup. Rashford broke into the scene in February 2016 and was impressive in the second half of the last season.

However, the 19-year-old England international has failed to replicate last season's form and has been deployed on the wings by Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician is delighted with the teenager's progress at United and suggested he is moving in the "right direction".

"The biggest trust I give him is when I told you that I don't want another striker. I don't want one. Why? Because I have Rashford," The Sun quoted Mourinho as saying.

"He's always there. He's always selected, he's on the team, he's on the bench when he doesn't start. He comes on and he has different kinds of experiences.

"What happened to him last season was really fast and was a consequence of a situation that we are not having this season.

"He's fine. He's going in the right direction. He's a good kid, a good professional with the right mentality. He's always ready to learn and improve. This kid is going in the right direction."

"He knows he's learning every day and understands that. By being with the team, being in training with the team and even being on the bench and playing sometimes when we play counter-attacking football.

"I've no problem with him at all. He's a proper professional. I pick him because he can play in so many positions. I like to rotate attacking players."

Rashford has been instrumental in United's last two wins over Middlesbrough and West Ham United. He bagged the man of the match award for his display against the Hammers on 2 January.