Antoine Griezmann has for the first time admitted that he could move to Manchester United in the summer after months of denying questions related to a potential summer move to Old Trafford.

The Atletico Madrid forward had continually stated that he is happy to stay with the La Liga side and had no intention of leaving in the summer, and even admitted that he was tired of hearing the same question over and over again.

Griezmann seems to have softened his stance and confirmed that a move to the Premier League in the summer – specifically to Old Trafford – was "possible". The France international was speaking on French TV show Quotidien and when asked by the presenter about his chances of joining United on a scale of ten, "six" was the reply from Griezmann.

"I think I will decide [on my future] in the next two weeks," the Atletico forward added to his comments, as quoted on BBC Sport.

It was the first time he has hinted that he could find pastures new in the summer, and this comes just days after Diego Simeone confirmed that he will be the manager of Atletico next season. However, United supporters should not get too excited as during the same show, he rated himself at seven on a scale of ten to remain with the Spanish capital club.

The 20-time English champions have been heavily linked with a move for Griezmann during the course of the current campaign with reports suggesting that a move had already been agreed. Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his forward line ahead of next season, but United will have to match the French forward's exit clause, which is valued at €100m (£86.6m) to have any chance of prising him away from Atletico.

The 26-year-old has had yet another prolific season in front of goal – 26 goals and 12 assists in 53 games in all competitions – making it the fourth campaign he has scored 20 or more goals in all competitions. United managed just 54 goals during the entire Premier League campaign this season, which puts them eighth on the list, even below Bournemouth, who have 55 goals.