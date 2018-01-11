Antonio Conte has allayed fears that Eden Hazard picked up a fresh injury during Chelsea's goalless draw against Arsenal on Wednesday night, 10 January, after the Belgian international was replaced with six minutes remaining in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Hazard missed the FA Cup draw against Norwich on the weekend after being forced off with a calf injury during the previous Premier League league encounter with the Gunners on 3 January.

However, the talented playmaker returned to Conte's starting line-up to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup before being replaced by Tiemoue Bakayoko in the 84th minute of the game.

The substitution sparked new concerns among Chelsea fans as the Blues were looking to break down the Gunners' defence in order to build an advantage ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on 24 January.

When asked in the press conference whether Hazard had suffered a new injury during the game, Conte said, "No, no, no, no, definitely not. It was a technical decision."

It was the second consecutive game Chelsea have failed to score a goal in, with the Blues' also drawing against Norwich in the FA Cup.

But Conte is unconcerned about that stat after pointing out that Chelsea had a number of opportunities to win the game.

"Honestly, I think you must be worried if you don't create chances to score, but this team, in every game, creates chances to score," the Chelsea boss said following the draw against Arsenal.

"What I'm saying isn't aimed at the strikers because, for example, Christensen had two fantastic opportunities to score with headers tonight. Everybody has to improve, not only the strikers. When you play a semi-final, it's important to exploit any chances you have."

Arsenal looked happy to leave Stamford Bridge with a clean sheet but Conte refused to admit that the Gunners are now favourites to progress to the final.

"I don't think so because we have the same chance to go and play the final at Wembley, 50-50. Also, don't forget, not conceding at home could be very important for the second leg. We know playing at the Emirates is not easy but we are ready, we deserve the opportunity to play this semi-final and we must be very happy to do this," Conte stated.

"For sure, I think it would have been better to win the game, to win 1-0. The positive things were that we didn't concede and when you play a semi-final with two legs, to play at home and not concede is important.

"We tried to win and shot 20 times, we created chances to score but we didn't take them. We must be more clinical offensively, otherwise, if you don't score and you are unlucky, the game finishes as a draw. After Norwich, it's the second 0-0 in a row. We have to reflect on that and improve in the training sessions."