Live 20.00 GMT - Chelsea vs Arsenal London rivals play out the second of three January meetings at Stamford Bridge, with the first leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final tie coming just seven days after their last Premier League encounter

Hector Bellerin struck a dramatic injury-time equaliser for the Gunners in a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium last week

Eden Hazard has recovered from a calf injury, although new signing Ross Barkley is unlikely to play any part for five-time winners Chelsea tonight

Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi were expected to undergo late fitness tests for Arsenal, while Alex Iwobi is set to feature despite recent party claims

Arsene Wenger, who suffered his first-ever third-round FA Cup defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Sunday, will serve the second match of a three-game touchline suspension as the trial of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology continues

Chelsea have won four of their last five League Cup ties against Arsenal, while the visitors only victory in their last nine visits to west London came in 2011

6 min 18:44 The hosts are not thought to be dealing with any other injury concerns following the return of David Luiz, though tonight's match is likely to come too soon for new £15m recruit Ross Barkley. "Tomorrow night is very soon, is very soon for him," Conte said at his pre-match press conference yesterday. "We must be pleased because his physical condition is good and is starting to have the training session with us and understand our idea of football. "We must be pleased, but he needs a bit of time. His condition is good, very good. I don't know [when he might play]. But I am very positive, he is a good guy and is showing a great will to work and desire to help us very soon. This is very positive and I am very happy to have Ross with us for the rest of the season." Barkley has yet to make a single appearance this season after undergoing groin and hamstring surgery during the summer and had only been back in training with Everton for a couple of weeks before his move south.

10 min 18:40 The big news from a Chelsea perspective is that star man Eden Hazard is recovered and in "good condition" after missing the goalless draw against Norwich with a kick to the calf sustained in this fixture last week. Conte also indicated a willingness to field a strong team after making nine changes at Carrow Road.

13 min 18:36 Arsenal are without several regular first-team players in Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac, Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud for this match, while David Ospina will start ahead of Petr Cech in goal and new signing Konstantinos Mavropanos is expected to be named on the bench. Wenger is set to name a strong starting XI after Sunday's horror show at Nottingham Forest, with Alex Iwobi in line to feature despite the furore over a video that surfaced on social media appearing to show him at a party in the early hours of Saturday morning. Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi were both expected to undergo late fitness tests.

16 min 18:33 Word on the grapevine is that Alexis Sanchez, who was expected to start tonight, has only made the bench for Arsenal amid rumours that long-term suitors Manchester City have opened talks over a potential £20m January deal for the contract rebel. Danny Welbeck is set to be given the nod instead of the Chilean. I'm sure that won't turn into a major talking point during silly season...