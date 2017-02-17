Antonio Conte still believes Diego Costa will stay at Chelsea for the long term but added that a new deal for the Spaniard will not be discussed until the end of the season. Meanwhile, the Italian boss did confirm that Dominic Solanke wants to leave Stamford Bridge amid reports linking him with a summer move to Liverpool.

Costa's future also came under scrutiny during the January transfer window, after Conte dropped him in the 3-0 victory over Leicester City amid intense interest from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

The former Atletico Madrid player eventually stayed at Chelsea but Cadena Ser Radio Show El Larguero reported that he was still expected to make the move to China at the end of the season.

But The Sun earlier this week indicated another twist in the saga reporting Costa had reached an agreement in principle to stay at Chelsea with a deal worth £57m plus bonuses over five years – equivalent to £220,000-a-week.

However, Conte has denied any contractual knowledge, claiming that Chelsea are now only focused on ending the campaign on a high, with the Premier League leaders visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (18 February) for the FA Cup fifth round.

"I don't know about this situation," the Chelsea boss said in the press conference ahead of the trip to Wolves. "It's very important to be focused on the present and not look too far ahead. At the end of the season we'll see the situation. I'm confident [he wants to stay] but now it's important to keep great concentration for the present, which is tomorrow's game against Wolves. We must go into the next round."

The Sun has also reported that Solanke is set to join Liverpool when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old was once considered one of the next big things to emerge from the Chelsea academy after former manager Jose Mourinho handed him his first-team debut at the age of 17 in a 6-0 win over Maribor in 2014.

The England Under 21 international scored seven goals during a loan spell at Vitesse Arnhem last season but his future at the club has been under scrutiny after talks over a new deal broke down, amid suggestions he wanted a pay rise from £7,000 to £50,000 a week to stay,

Recent reports linking him with Liverpool have added more uncertainty to his future and Conte has now confirmed the striker is likely to leave.

"I don't know, I should have a crystal ball to tell you his future. He is a Chelsea player, but I do not know his future. I wish him and his family all the best. I am not sure [if he's leaving]. It's his will," Conte explained.

"For a young player to stay in a team like Chelsea is a great opportunity but we have to respect the decision of the player. I have spoken with him to try to understand his will."