Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reportedly included West Ham United striker Andy Carroll in his list of targets for the January transfer window.

According to The Sun, the former Juventus and Italy coach is looking to strengthen his side's attacking division and also provide back-up for Alvaro Morata. The Spain international moved to the west London club from Real Madrid before the start of the season and replaced Diego Costa at Stamford Bridge.

He was also keen on signing Morata's compatriot Fernando Llorente in the summer. However, he left Swansea City and made a switch to Tottenham Hotspur after rejecting the Premier League winners.

Conte currently has the option of Michy Batshuayi as the second choice striker in the squad. However, the Blues are likely to allow the Belgium international leave the club on loan in the mid-season transfer window.

When Morata picked up an injury, Batshuayi was dropped on the bench for the league clashes against Huddersfield Town, Southampton and Everton. This has left the Chelsea manager with limited options up front.

The 48-year-old is now considering an option in bringing Carroll to Stamford Bridge in the mid-season transfer market. He scored a brace in West Ham's 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on 2 January.

However, David Moyes decided against starting the former Liverpool striker in December. Carroll was once again forced to take a place on the bench in the Hammers' 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on 4 January.

The 28-year-old English striker has expressed his disappointment after he failed to make a single start in December.

"It's been very frustrating. I've been sitting on the bench – it's been tough. I've been wanting to play," Carroll explained, as quoted by The Sun.

"I've been wanting to get there and start. It's hard when you're coming on for the last 20 minutes. When I have been I have probably been making an impact but it's not really what I want to do, I don't want to be an impact player coming off the bench."

Any approach from Chelsea for Carroll, who has 18 months left on his contract, will see them face competition from Southampton. The Sun claims the striker is also on the Saints' "hit-list" this month.

Meanwhile, the former Everton and Manchester United manager has admitted that he has "no idea" about the recent speculation linking Carroll with a move to Chelsea. When asked about the links, he said: "I have no idea about that."