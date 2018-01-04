Thibaut Courtois has revealed a deal to keep him at Chelsea is close to being completed and is also urging Eden Hazard to commit his future to the club.

Courtois, 25, proved his worth to the Premier League champions once again with another superb display against Arsenal on Wednesday (3 January) but his contract situation has been a cause for concern. The Belgium international has just 18 months remaining on his current deal and remains heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, with his two young children still living in the Spanish capital.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has called for the club to prove their ambition by getting both Courtois and Hazard tied down to new long-term deals with the goalkeeper now expecting a new deal to be announced soon.

"It had just turned the New Year, so we will wait a few weeks and then sit around the table," Courtois said after the 2-2 draw at the Emirates. "I am happy at Chelsea and a deal is close. Has it been a distraction? Not for me. I am just calm and relaxed because I am tied to Chelsea. Despite the rumours and everything, I am focused on Chelaea and I am happy here."

Hazard's contract at Stamford Bridge runs until 2020 but the 26-year-old also has long-term admirers in Real Madrid and their manager Zinedine Zidane. His father Thierry was recently quoted as saying his son had rejected a new contract offer from the Blues in order to increase his chances of joining Los Blancos, but Courtois has faith his countryman will follow him in committing his future to Chelsea.

"Do Eden and I encourage each other to sign? Yes. He will say 'if you sign, I will sign' and I say the same to him!

"I think we are both happy at Chelsea, we both have a good part to play. We have been champions twice in the four seasons I have been here and can have our peak years together at Chelsea."