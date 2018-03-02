Live Chelsea boss will speak to the media at 1:15pm.

Conte expected to provide updates on the injured trio of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ross Barkley and David Luiz.

Could Olivier Giroud come into the starting XI after Alvaro Morata's disappointing performance against Manchester United last Sunday?

Chelsea have already fallen outside the top four and trail league leaders City by 22 points ahead of kick-off on Sunday [4 February].

3 min 13:00 Conte's own future at Stamford Bridge could perhaps be the biggest issue of the day. His old Azzurri teammate Alessandro Costacurta, now deputy commissioner of the Italian Football Federation, made it clear this week the Chelsea boss is his preferred choice to come in and fill the void left by Giampiero Ventura, sacked last November after failing to qualify for the World Cup. "I haven't chosen yet but I think Conte is the one who could do the best. I'll definitely talk with him in a couple of months." Being the consummate professional he is, we don't expect Conte to gleefully discuss his next job this afternoon, but it is clear a plan is in place.

11 min 12:51 There have been a few injuries knocking about the Chelsea squad in recent weeks, although you could argue none have directly affected the manager's first-team plans.

Tiemoue Bakayoko has been unavailable for his side's last five games - one of those owing to a suspension after being sent off during that harrowing defeat to Watford – but did return to training this week. David Luiz has also been unavailable for the last five games through injury, while we haven't seen Ross Barkley since the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth due to his hamstring problem. Will any of the three be ready for Sunday? We will soon find out.

15 min 12:48 What's on the agenda this afternoon? Injury update on Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ross Barkley and David Luiz

Will Alvaro Morata retain his spot up front ahead of Olivier Giroud?

His response to latest comments from Italian FA chief Alessandro Costacurta suggesting Conte is the "best option" for the Italy job?

The latest on Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard's contract sagas