Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists Cesc Fabregas and Willian remain in his plans, but admits Pedro's current vein of form is making life difficult for the latter.

Willian has started just two games in the Premier League in 2017 with Fabregas' only apperances from the whistle coming in FA Cup ties against Peterborough United and Brentford.

The Blues travel to Turf Moor on Sunday (12 February) where Sean Dyche's side have won nine of their 13 matches at Turf Moor, the third best home record in the Premier League. Conte says he is considering bringing the two back into his starting XI but insists he is satisfied every member of his squad is prepared to come in when called upon.

"For sure there is this possibility because we are talking about two great players who are in great form," Conte told a press conference on Friday. "To have Cesc and Willian on the bench or on the pitch is very important. Pedro is also playing very well, he's in great form. When Cesc plays he's doing very well.

"I have different solutions. The most important thing is that every single player is in good form and they have a good attitude whether they are in the starting 11 or on the bench."

Someone certain to make the starting XI will be Eden Hazard. The Belgium international was in sensational form in the 3-1 win over Arsenal last Saturday (4 February), scoring a superb solo effort before he was taken off with six minutes of the match remaining with Conte revealing he wanted the forward to receive the standing ovation he deserved from supporters.

"I think when I make substitutions, there is always a reason. In the last game for sure I wanted to give him a great applause from our fans because he deserves this for the game he played. Not only with the ball but without. Sometimes I try to preserve some players, sometimes there is technical choices."