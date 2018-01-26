Antonio Conte has reiterated that the Chelsea board will have the final say on any transfers after refusing to confirm whether Charly Musonda could leave Stamford Bridge on loan before the January transfer window closes on Wednesday 31 [January].

Musonda made an impressive cameo appearance during last weekend's 4-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion, setting up Victor Moses' goal, the fourth of the game, after coming off the bench to replace Willian with nine minutes remaining.

However, the 21-year-old offensive midfielder was withdrawn from the Under-21s squad to play in the Checkatrade Trophy against Oxford United on Tuesday [23 January] and also was also left out of Conte's squad for the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday.

La Liga side Leganes have since been linked with his services but Conte said that Musonda is in contention to face Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Sunday, reiterating that it will be the Chelsea board's decision whether to let him go.

"To sell, to buy, to go on loan there is the club who will inform me about these situations. He is available," Conte said, as quoted by Football.London, when asked about the potential departure of the Belgium starlet.

Earlier this week, Conte admitted that he does not "have a big impact on the transfer market" anyway with the club having only bought one player so far this month in the form of Ross Barkley from Everton.

But Conte says that he remains "happy" at Chelsea and will still "be very happy" if Chelsea fail to sign more players before the transfer window closes.

"As you know very well for news about transfer market, there is the club. The club will confirm if there is news. As I said before, I think I'm repeating every three days, I will be very happy to continue to work with my players. I will be very happy if there are some [new] players. It doesn't change my opinion in my mind after only three days," Conte insisted.

"I think it's right. It's right to have this type of situation. I'm repeating always the same things that I am the coach and my main task is to try to do the best for this club. To try to improve my players for this club. As I said before the transfer market, there is the club to speak about this. If there is news they will tell you about the news."

Conte's relationship with the Chelsea board and his long-term future at Stamford Bridge has come under increasing scrutiny following his latest comments on the clubs' transfer policy.

But pressed about his relationship with the board, Conte said: "Yeah. I think this is normal. At the same time I think this is something I do not want to discuss with you."

"Nothing has changed [regarding my future at Chelsea]. Nothing has changed.There was the summer then after the summer nothing has changed.

"I'm happy. I'm happy to work with my players. I'm happy to work for this club. I'm happy to try every day to put all of myself into this job. I'm happy for this."