A gym enthusiast is breathing a long sigh of relief after narrowly avoiding an Apple AirPod exploding in his ear.

Jason Colon was exercising at LA Fitness in Tampa, Florida, when he noticed smoke coming out of his headphones. He said that his right Apple AirPod was emitting a steady flow of white smoke while Colon worked out to a dance music playlist.

"It's the craziest thing I ever went through," Colon told News Channel 8. "And then I saw white smoke start billowing out."

Colon said that he took off his AirPods and put them on some workout equipment while he looked around for a member of staff. When he got back, he found that the right AirPod was wrecked.

"It was already popped," he said. "I didn't see it happen but it was already fried. You can see the flame damage."

The left AirPod was undamaged. Colon was obviously thankful that he had removed the right AirPod before it exploded.

"I don't know what would've happened to my ear," he said. "But I'm sure my earlobe could've been burnt."

Apple said it was investigating.

The incident quickly drew comparisons with Samsung's ordeal with the Galaxy Note 7. In 2016, the flagship device was exploding across the globe and Samsung eventually ordered a mass recall. Remaining Note 7 phones in circulation were given mandatory updates that stopped the battery from fully charging.

A replacement wave of phones was also prone to exploding. In true internet fashion, videos were made mocking Samsung and showed the Galaxy Note 7 being used as a grenade in Grand Theft Auto V.