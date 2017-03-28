Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has been handed a new concern ahead of the coming La Liga clash with Granada on Sunday (2 April) after Arda Turan sustained a muscle injury while on international duty. The potential absence of the Turkish international against the Andalucian side will be a special blow for the Spanish boss as Lionel Messi is already ruled out for the game due to suspension.

Turan, 30, captained his national team during the 2-0 win over Finland last week.

However, the Barcelona star was released by manager Fatih Terim for a second encounter with Moldava on Monday night after scans revealed a groin injury.

"After detailed checks and examinations carried out last night, it was not possible for the player to be in the squad for the match," the Turkish Football Federation confirmed through an official statement.

The former Atletico Madrid star is thus expected to arrive to Barcelona in the coming hours to undergo further tests with club doctors.

It is still uncertain whether the Turkish international will be available to face Granada on Sunday but Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Barcelona are concerned about the situation.

Yet, Turan was one of the main candidates to replace Messi in Luis Enrique's line-up as the Argentina star is suspended, having been booked during the 4-2 win over Valencia which took place just before the international break.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, Luis Enrique welcomed back Ivan Rakitic and Javier Mascherano after both players were released earlier than expected from their international duties.

This way the duo are already training with the rest of the Barcelona players who are not away in order to prepare for a decisive month in their battle with Real Madrid for the La Liga title.

Barcelona are currently second in the table, two points behind Los Blancos who still have one game in hand. However, the Catalans have seven La Liga encounters to reduce the gap during the month of April, including a crucial visit to Real Madrid on 23 April.