Arda Turan and Jeremy Mathieu are reportedly ready to become the first two casualties of Ernesto Valverde as the new Barcelona manager plans to revamp his squad. Sport claims that Rafinha Alcantara could also be shown the exit door amid recent reports linking him with Liverpool, Roma and Juventus.

Denis Suarez and Lucas Digne are also reportedly on the line having failed to hold down a first team role.

Barcelona already made a big clear-out during the last summer transfer window to part ways either on a permanent basis or through loans with the likes of Dani Alves, Marc Bartra, Claudio Bravo, Cristian Tello, Thomas Vermaelen, Martin Montoya, Alex Song, Sandro Ramirez, Adriano, Munir or Alen Halilovic.

The La Liga giants are also expected to get rid of a number players during the coming window, having failed to achieve their targets during Luis Enrique's last season in charge.

Barcelona conquered the Copa del Rey over the weekend, but had previously lost the La Liga title to Real Madrid and also waved goodbye to the Champions in the quarter-finals.

Valverde is expected to overshadow that overhaul and Sport claims that the club have already identified up to five players that could leave the Nou Camp in the summer due to different reasons.

Arda Turan

Turan, 30, moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2015 after garnering a big reputation at Atletico Madrid. However, he has failed to make the impact expected at the Nou Camp.

Sport says that he has a €125m release clause in his contract, but Barcelona are expected to negotiate his sale for a reasonable price.

China appears to be a potential destiny for the Turk international, but The Times and Mundo Deportivo have also linked him with Arsenal.

Jeremy Mathieu

Barcelona signed Mathieu from Valencia in the summer of 2014 after paying €20m. However, the France international has since failed to justify his price tag.

His exit appeared to be only a formality before the appointment of Valverde and his future at the Nou Camp remains unlikely - even though the 33-year-old played a key role for the new Barcelona manager during their time together at Valencia.

Rafinha Alcantara

Rafinha has enjoyed a good campaign at Barcelona despite missing the last part of the season due to a serious knee injury. However, the Brazilian could become a victim of Luis Enrique's exit as the former Barcelona manager had been his main supporter at the Nou Camp – having previously coached him at Celta Vigo.

Furthermore, Barcelona could take advantage of his good reputation to put him on the market to fund the addition of new signings. Rafinha has a €75m release clause in his contract and Sport points out that Juventus, Roma and Liverpool have all been linked with the versatile midfielder in recent times.

In March Mundo Deportivo reported that Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus were closely tracking his situation ahead of making a potential move in the summer if he becomes available.

Denis Suarez

The 33-year-old midfielder was re-signed from Villarreal during the last summer transfer window amid suggestions that he could become Andres Iniesta's long-term replacement. However, he has seen his playing time restricted during his debut campaign at the Nou Camp.

New Valencia manager Marcelino is said to be likely to reunite with him at Mestalla after coaching him at Villarreal.

Lucas Digne

The France defender joined Barcelona from Paris Saint Germain last summer in a deal worth €16.5m plus add-ons.

He was expected to fight with Jordi Alba for the left-back role but has failed to make the impact expected in his restricted opportunities.

Lyon are reportedly interested in his services and the 23-year-old could consider making a move - either permanent or on loan - to secure more regular play time in order to increase his chances of making the World Cup 2018.