Ander Herrera will spurn Barcelona's efforts to bring him back to Spain and commit his long-term future to Manchester United.

Barcelona are expected to formally announce the appointment of Ernesto Valverde on Monday (29 May) evening with Herrera one of the new manager's early transfer targets.

According to Catalan daily Sport, Valverde is keen on a reunion with the player he formally coached at Athletic Bilbao, identifying the Spain international as a more affordable alternative to Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti or La Masia product Thiago Alcantara, who left the club for Bayern Munich in 2013.

Hopes of bringing the midfielder to the Nou Camp appear to have been dashed however with the Daily Telegraph reporting Herrera has no intention of quitting Old Trafford and is ready to extend his contract at the club.

After a difficult first two seasons in Manchester following his £29m move from Athletic, Herrera has thrived under Jose Mourinho this term. Relishing the responsibility of a deeper midfield role handed to him by his manager, he has provided a more destructive presence alongside the guile of Paul Pogba, with his influence and leadership qualities thrown under the spotlight again in the club's 2-0 victory over Ajax in the Europa League final.

The 27-year-old is one of the most popular players at the club and is a possible candidate to take the captain's armband should Wayne Rooney move on this summer.

Barcelona meanwhile are expected to make some significant additions to their squad this summer following a season where the Copa del Rey was their only triumph. The Catalan giants surrendered their La Liga crown to Real Madrid on the final day of the season, after they were booted out of the Champions League after being outclassed by Juventus at the quarter-final stage.