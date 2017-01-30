Serena Williams claimed her 23rd Grand Slam singles title when she beat her sister Venus in the final of the Australian Open at the weekend. It was the ninth time that the siblings had faced each other in a Major women's singles final. I argued that this made them the greatest siblings to ever play sport.

When I shared this view with a poll on social media, the majority seemed to agree:

However, there was a very healthy debate about who should be on the list and who actually deserves the title of Sports Greatest Siblings. The Murrays, the Comptons and the Waughs all featured amid a raging online debate. Here is a selection of your responses:

Thanks for all your responses and votes. While the Brownlee Brothers are worthy candidates – boosted by Alistair and Jonny's exploits in 2016 – in this category, I suspect that their vote may have been bolstered by my Yorkshire-based social media following.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, is now the Open era's most proficient player and is just one Major singles title away from being the most successful women's player ever. Where does she rank in the world's greatest sportspeople? The debate is seemingly never-ending.