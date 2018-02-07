A northern Arizona couple was arrested on 31 January for allegedly offering drugs and having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

The Yavapai County Sheriff Office detectives in December 2016, were notified of a possible sexual conduct with a minor involving Douglas Gilbert, 60, and his 57-year-old wife Kimberly Korba.

After a year-long investigation, the couple was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde, Daily Mail reported.

The couple from Sedona operate a chiropractic office in the Village of Oak Creek and claim that help people with "emotional clearing". The method uses muscle relaxation as part of the physiology of emotion.

According to investigators, "Dr Doug," as what Gilbert is known in the community and his wife befriended the minor girl with apparent emotional issues based on a parental referral, the website reported.

The couple began socializing with her which included the girl visiting the doctor's home.

Gilbert would allegedly offer the girl psychedelic mushrooms mixed into tea as a "healing tool", the statement from the officials said.

"Gilbert eventually suggested the teen needed treatment to heal her 'sexual energy,'" the sheriff's office stated.

According to initial reports, in 2016 November, the couple took the girl for camping to a remote location in Yavapai County. They told her that they wanted to give her a "loving sexual experience".

The minor had initially refused and "became scared", but the couple gave her alcohol, marijuana and mushrooms, and engaged in a threesome with the teen, the website reported.

Gilbert has been released on a $125,000 (£89,503) bond while his wife remains in custody on the same bond amount.

According to detectives, there might be many more victims who have faced similar instances with the accused. They are now encouraging those people to come forward and contact the sheriff's office.