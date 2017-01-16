Bayern Munich midfielder Arjen Robben has signed a one-year contract extension with the club, the Bundesliga club has announced.

The Dutchman has been back to his best this season after an injury-blighted 2015-16 campaign, pitching in with six goals in 14 appearances as Carlo Ancelotti's side chase a fifth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Robben arrived in Munich in 2009 and has gone on to win five titles, four DFB-Pokals and a Champions League.

The 32-year old's contract was due to expire at the end of the season but he will now remain at the Allianz Arena until at least the summer of 2018.

Robben has scored 82 goals in 152 Bundesliga matches and 21 goals in 53 Champions League games for the Germans since joining from Real Madrid in 2009.



It has been a successful winter-break in terms of new contracts for the German side, with Robert Lewandowski, Franck Ribery and Rafinha also putting pen to paper on new deals.

And on Sunday, Bayern announced the signings of Hoffenheim pair Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Sule.

Bayern, three points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga, travel to SC Freiburg this Friday (20 January).