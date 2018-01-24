Police in California are searching for an 11-year-old boy who attempted to rob a petrol station at gunpoint in broad daylight.

On Monday (22 January) a boy was captured by CCTV arriving on a skateboard at the petrol station in Stockton whilst wearing a grey hoodie and a blue bandana.

The boy, believed to be around 11 years old, rushed into the shop as soon as a father and young child exited and then pointed a gun at the cashier demanding money.

"Anytime you have a case involving a young child and a gun, that's concerning, but what makes this case unique is how bold the suspect was," said Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department, according to Cleveland 19 News.

The footage shows the child skating outside the shop, on West Benjamin Holt Drive, in the Plymouth area of Stockton, before he made his way inside.

According to the cashier's co-worker Joe Ratto the woman, said to be in her 50's, screamed and scared him off when the gun was pointed at her face.

"She was just really surprised. She couldn't believe someone so young would be doing something this crazy," Ratto said.

He added that the woman did not open the cash register and shouted for another worker, only for the child to flee, presumably because he was frightened, with nothing.

Police say they will investigate whether the boy's parents owned the gun used in the attempted robbery and Silva added that his parents could face charges if it does belong to them.

"I'm sure this was his first time thinking of doing it," Ratto added talking to Fox News. "Hopefully he doesn't try to do it again."

No arrests linked to the robbery have been reported by police as of yet.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department on +1 209-937-8377.