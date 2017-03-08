Bayern Munich progressed to the 2016/17 Champions League quarter-final after registering a 10-2 aggregate victory over Arsenal. The Bundesliga side, who had a 5-1 advantage from the first leg, were successful in replicating the same score line in the second leg at the Emirates on 7 March.

Theo Walcott opened the score in the 20th minute for the Gunners but they suffered a blow when defender Laurent Koscielny was shown a straight red in the 54th minute, which resulted in a Bayern penalty.

Robert Lewandowski converted from the spot kick a minute later before Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and Arturo Vidal (with a brace) added their names to the score sheet. Arsene Wenger's side's defeat has been the biggest ever aggregate defeat in the Champions League round of 16 history.

Arsenal have suffered five defeats in the last seven matches played in all competitions. Wenger will be hoping his side can bounce back when they face Lincoln City in the FA Cup quarter-final clash in their next fixture.

IBTimes UK looks at how Twitter reacted after Arsenal suffered another crushing defeat at the hands of Bayern.