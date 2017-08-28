Arsenal stalwart Martin Keown believes his former side are already in "crisis" just three games into the new season and is failing to understand the rationale behind Arsene Wenger's decisions.

The Gunners served up an abject display as they were comprehensively dismantled in a 4-0 drubbing by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (27 August) and were beaten from pillar to post in the aftermath of the wretched defeat by pundits and supporters alike.

Keown, a part of Arsenal's famous 'Invincibles' team, was not able to defend his former club and believes Wenger's philosophies and the Gunners midfield are just two of a host of issues presiding over the Emirates Stadium at the moment.

"Arsenal look so naive," Keown said on Match of the Day, as relayed by Goal. "Their midfield, [Granit] Xhaka is not mobile enough, [Aaron] Ramsey keeps vacating the field.

"Wenger's belief is to go and attack. His glass is always half-full. He wants to create. He is turning up at the training ground with the team to be creative.

"They had no shots on goal against Liverpool. It's absolutely unthinkable. They've conceded eight goals. We're talking about [West Ham United manager] Slaven Bilic losing his job. He's conceded 10. Arsenal are next to them. This is a crisis."

Arsenal have only made two first-team signings so far this summer. Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac have both impressed during their brief spells in north London, but Wenger opted to leave the pair on the substitutes' bench against Liverpool.

Keown was left dumbfounded by Lacazette's omission from the Gunners' starting line-up, and his reaction was one of bafflement over the decision to allow defender Gabriel Paulista to join Valencia for a rather paltry figure in the current climate of the transfer market.

"There is £130m worth of players sitting on the bench. Lacazette, we are told he is the new hope. Why is he on the bench?" Keown added.

"Some of the rationale about the decisions today, I'm scratching my head. Gabriel is an outstanding player, probably the best pound-for-pound defender. He's been allowed to leave for £9m. Mustafi is sitting on the bench. I'm not sure now about the decisions being made."