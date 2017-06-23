Arsenal's hopes of keeping Alexis Sanchez have been given a boost amid reports from L'Equipe claiming that Bayern Munich have cooled their interest in the Chile international – to turn their attention to Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.

Sanchez, 28, has been heavily linked with both the Bundesliga giants and Manchester City in recent months as his current contract at the Emirates Stadium will expire next summer.

Arsene Wenger is said to be desperately trying to tie the former Barcelona star down to a new deal after another stunning campaign for the Gunners during the 2016-2017 campaign, scoring 30 goals in 51 appearances, including one in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Bayern Munich were said to be closely monitoring the situation as Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new season.

Bayern midfielder Arturo Vidal has even taken to openly encouraging his compatriot to turn down the renewal offer from Arsenal and join him at the Bundesliga giants.

However, L'Equipe is now reporting that Ancelotti's side could give up on signing the Arsenal star to focus instead in the arrival of Carrasco from Atletico Madrid.

The prestigious French publication says that Bayern would be ready to pay around €50m (£44m, $56m) to lure the former Monaco star away from Diego Simeone's side.

The news is a boost for Arsenal but the Gunners are still expected to face competition from City to keep Sanchez.

Recent reports from Chile claim that the forward is likely to reunite with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium. However, in this case, Wenger may refuse to negotiate his sale to another Premier League side and keep him at Arsenal for one more season – despite the the prospect of the player leaving on a free next summer.