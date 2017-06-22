Andre Gomes will reportedly be given another chance to prove himself at Barcelona after Ernesto Valverde's side turned down three different big-money offers to cash in on the Portugal international. Mundo Deportivo claims that Juventus and Manchester United were two of the clubs interested in his services while the third bid came from either Arsenal or Tottenham.

Gomes was heavily linked with Juventus and United during last summer's transfer window before completing his move to Barcelona.

The La Liga giants secured his services from Valencia after paying €35m plus €20m in add-ons – including a slightly strange clause which states they must pay an extra €15m fee should the midfielder win the Ballon d'Or more than once while at the Nou Camp.

However, AS recently reported the La Liga giants were considering parting ways with the player during the summer transfer window after he failed to make the impact expected during his debut campaign under Luis Enrique.

Manchester United and Juventus were both said to be monitoring the situation and earlier this week Mundo Deportivo added more fuel to the speculation after revealing that Barcelona officials met with Jorge Mendes on Tuesday to discuss the futures of a number of players, including Gomes and Arda Turan.

Later on Wednesday, Catalunya Radio reported they discussed a €35m offer from an unnamed Premier League side to sign Gomes.

Mundo Deportivo is now providing more details on the meeting, claiming that there were three clubs interested in luring the Portugal international away from Barcelona.

Juventus and Manchester United are said to be behind two of the offers while the report added that the third proposal come from north London – but failed to clarify whether it's from Arsenal or Tottenham.

One way or another, the most interesting point of the report is that Barcelona turned down all the proposals as Valverde has decided to give Gomes another chance to prove himself at the Nou Camp.

Furthermore, Mundo Deportivo claims that Gomes is also determined to stay at the Nou Camp despite the potential arrival of Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain.