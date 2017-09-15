Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger does not believe Chelsea will have any physical advantage for their Premier League clash despite having 48 hours extra rest following the pair's European exploits this week. While the Blues beat Qarabag 6-0 in their uncompetitive Champions League opener, the Gunners were pushed all the way before beating FC Cologne in the Europa League two days later.

Wenger left out of seven of the side which beat Bournemouth in their last domestic outing including summer singing Alexandre Lacazette, Laurent Koscielny and Petr Cech against Cologne. But his opposite number Antonio Conte was able to rest Alvaro Morata and David Luiz, both of whom are expected to return on Sunday.

Alexis Sanchez could make his first league start since his failed deadline day move to Manchester City, after playing the full 90 minutes and scoring a decisive goal in the 3-1 success over a dogged Cologne. Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey should also be available after minor injuries, meaning Wenger will be concentrating on his side's mental state rather than any physical shortcomings.

"For concerns we will have to see on Ozil and Ramsey, but they should be all right," said the Arsenal boss. "All the rest could have played [against Cologne].

"In three days I feel we can recover and overall that should not be a problem. I have a squad of 25 players of top level. There is no hierarchy in there. [Chelsea's physical advantage] doesn't bother me what is the problem is us to focus on our performance and play our game.

"I have to see how he [Sanchez] recovers an decide afterwards with all the players but he will be with us at Chelsea."

Last season, Arsenal inflicted upon Chelsea a 3-0 defeat which acted as the trigger to turn their season around as Conte moved to a 3-4-3 formation which underpinned their run to the title. The north Londoners have since beaten their capital rivals in the FA Cup final and the Community Shield but Chelsea have the psychological advantage having won seven of their last duels at Stamford Bridge.

"Basically in recent years Chelsea have had a great team always and it is difficult town there," the Arsenal boss explained. "Our record against Chelsea has been good. We won last year [at home], we won the FA Cup final and we won on penalties in the Community Shield so let's just focus on the qualify of our game."