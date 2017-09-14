Live 9:05pm BST: Arsenal vs FC Cologne Kick-off delayed by 60 minutes due to crowd safety.

Cologne supporters have reportedly stormed a barrier and are prevented other supporters from entering the ground.

Arsenal playing in first Europa League fixture for 17 years.

Arsene Wenger rests a host of first team players ahead of Chelsea trip.

Cologne are bottom of the Bundesliga after losing opening three games.

The 1986 runners-up featuring in first European campaign for 25 years.

Now 19:27 More on reports fans tried to storm the turnstiles at The Emirates. There are simply too many fans with no tickets. 50-60 have tried to storm a side door which was apparently opened from inside. #afckoe — Matt Ford (@matt_4d) September 14, 2017

1 min 19:25 Here is more on this developing story from German journalist Matt Ford. Despite calls from the lead "capo" to stay calm, #fckoeln ultras have stormed the turnstiles. Barriers being thrown and police batons drawn — Matt Ford (@matt_4d) September 14, 2017

7 min 19:19 The official line coming out of Arsenal for the reason for the delay to kick-off is that home fans are unable to get into the stadium due to the large amount of away fans who have made their way to The Emirates, many of whom are without tickets. It has been reported that nearly 20,000 have made the trip to London for the game, despite the club having an allocation of just 3,000. They have all gathered outside the ground and are preventing fans from entering the ground in time for the game. Kick-off has been put back to 9:05pm.

12 min 19:14 BREAKING NEWS Kick-off at The Emirates Stadium delayed by 60 minutes. More as we get it.....

17 min 19:10 Two changes for Cologne from their 3-0 loss to Augsberg. Jorge Meré and Konstantin Rausch come in for Frederik Sorensen and Yuya Osako.

21 min 19:06 All the talk at The Emirates is over Reiss Nelson, who is denied his Arsenal debut but is among the substitutes tonight. He played in the Emirates Cup during pre-season and is highly thought of in north London, not to mention has pace to burn.

23 min 19:03 So the big news is Alexis Sanchez starts for the first time since failing to secure a move to Manchester City. Theo Walcott, Olivier Giroud and David Ospina are also in from the outset for the first time. Ainsley Maitland-Niles makes just his fifth start for the club. Jack Wilshere makes the bench.

34 min 18:52 The Arsenal team has dropped. No infographic, so a text version will have to do for now..... Arsenal: Ospina; Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Iwobi, Elneny, Maitland-Niles; Walcott, Giroud, Sanchez

39 min 18:47 So how will Arsenal line-up tonight. It is easier to start with the omissions. Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette have all been rested ahead of the trip to Chelsea. Alexis Sanchez could start for the first time since his failed deadline day move, while Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere and David Ospina are in line for their first starts of the season. Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock could make their debuts.

43 min 18:44 The eagle-eyed among you will have noticed that Arsenal are not the only English side in action in the Europa League tonight. Everton are in Italy to face Atalanta but Ronald Koeman's side are in trouble and trail 3-0 heading into half time. An awful night for the Merseysiders.

45 min 18:42 There is no doubt a subdued atmosphere around The Emirates tonight ahead of the club's first game in the Europa League since 2000. This is really not where Arsenal want to be, but they're better off making the best of it rather than moaning. The same goes for their supporters.