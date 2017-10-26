Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has stressed that Eddie Nketiah will be afforded opportunities to prove his talents throughout the rest of the season after the young forward scored twice to secure the Gunners' place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Nketiah scored just 15 seconds after coming on for Reiss Nelson in the 85th minute against Norwich City and managed to bag the winner in extra-time to down the Canaries and spare the Gunners' blushes.

The former Chelsea youth product's two-goal salvo led to widespread acclaim, and Wenger was keen to confirm that the talented teenager will get more chances to impress as he bids to establish himself in the first-team set-up at Arsenal, though the Frenchman suggested that integrating youngsters into the first-team fold at any club is always a difficult task.

"He [Nketiah] will continue to get a chance," Wenger said in his press conference. "The biggest problem in the Premier League is for the first time since I'm in England we have a consistent level of results in the youth teams. That means the quality is there and the next step is to integrate them in the league."

Arsenal's remarkable squad depth allowed Wenger to make 11 changes to the side that swept aside Everton on Sunday (22 October). The likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez were rested in midweek and will almost certainly start against Swansea City this weekend, while injured defensive duo Calum Chambers and David Ospina are closing in on returns to fitness after suffering hip and groin strains.

Wenger revealed that the pair could feature against Red Star Belgrade next Thursday but offered no update on Shkodran Mustafi, Santi Cazorla and Danny Welbeck, who remain out.

"Everybody who played on Tuesday night is available," Wenger said. "Calum Chambers is back in full training on Monday and [David] Ospina has a chance to be fit for Red Star Belgrade."