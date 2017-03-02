Arsene Wenger says Arsenal duo Aaron Ramsey and Laurent Koscielny are back in full training and could face Liverpool on Saturday (4 March) but revealed that Mohamed Elneny is out for three weeks after suffering an ankle problem against Sutton United.

The Egyptian's absence will come as blow but there was more good news on the injury front for Arsenal as Wenger confirmed striker Olivier Giroud is back in the squad after missing the FA Cup fifth round victory over non-league Sutton last week. The Frenchman could prove useful against Jurgen Klopp's side this weekend; he scored a brace in the same fixture last season.

"Aaron Ramsey is back in full training," Wenger said in his press conference. "Koscielny is back as well. Elneny has an ankle problem, he should be sorted in about three weeks. Olivier Giroud is back in the squad as well."

Wenger also quashed doubts over the availability of under-fire playmaker Mesut Ozil and thinks "he should be okay" to feature against Liverpool. The Arsenal boss also revealed that Danny Welbeck is now in contention to start for the Gunners after suffering 'ups and downs' during his recovery from a nasty knee injury. "He's in contention," added Wenger. "He had big ups and downs with his knee problem and I followed the advice of medical people."

One Arsenal star who is definitely out of the reckoning ahead of the trip to Liverpool is Santi Cazorla. The Spaniard has been sidelined for months and has a 'special problem' in his calf, according to Wenger, who does not rate the 32-year-old's chances of featuring for the Gunners again this season.

"Cazorla has a special problem in his calf, I've not even seen him do any fitness work," Wenger said. "It's possible (that he could feature for Arsenal this season) but a player needs six weeks after an injury to be competitive for a place in the team. It is very frustrating for us because he's a big loss but I'm sad for him. He loves football and it's so natural to him, he suffers not being on the pitch."

The Arsenal boss will hope his side can make Liverpool suffer on the pitch on Saturday evening. Klopp's side have lost five of their last seven matches in all competitions but could leapfrog the Gunners if they emerge victorious at Anfield.